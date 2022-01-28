Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $5.70-5.90 EPS.

NYSE AIT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average of $94.63. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $109.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

