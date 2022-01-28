ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €33.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal to €33.00 ($37.50) in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.00 ($44.32).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($34.95).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

