ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Price Target Cut to €33.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group to €33.00 ($37.50) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

MT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €39.00 ($44.32).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($34.95).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

