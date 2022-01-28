Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Shares Up 8.3%

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) shot up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.89. 12,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 534,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

A number of research firms have commented on LFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.26.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,967,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,229,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,200,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,341,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,869,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

