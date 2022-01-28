Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Trading 8.3% Higher

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG)’s share price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.89. 12,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 534,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.26.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFG. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,967,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,229,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,200,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,341,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Company Profile (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

