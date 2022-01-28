Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $72.12 and last traded at $71.64, with a volume of 27243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.37.

The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $118,181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.