Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives $7.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.08.

ARCO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.4% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 406,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 51.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 426,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARCO traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $6.26. 22,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,704. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.21 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

