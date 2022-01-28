Ares Management LLC Has $29.53 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Ares Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,800 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises approximately 1.0% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ares Management LLC owned about 0.47% of FS KKR Capital worth $29,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after buying an additional 6,949,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after buying an additional 1,616,531 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 1,927.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after buying an additional 1,309,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 127.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after buying an additional 968,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $15,838,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,391. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

