Ares Management LLC Has $8.11 Million Stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,084 shares during the period. New Mountain Finance comprises 0.3% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:NMFC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,734. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 79.48%. The firm had revenue of $68.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

