Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Arista Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.17.

ANET opened at $117.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.06. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total value of $56,541.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $203,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 888,115 shares of company stock worth $187,034,725. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

