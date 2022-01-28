Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Arlo Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARLO. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. 1,207,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,709. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $698.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $395,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.