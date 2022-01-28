Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.00 Million

Brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report $275.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.20 million and the lowest is $273.00 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $238.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWI. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.86.

NYSE:AWI opened at $95.15 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.78.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

