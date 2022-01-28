Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 60,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 40,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The stock has a market cap of $738.38 million, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.