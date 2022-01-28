Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 112,581 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,798,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,581 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $52,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,349,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,978,000 after purchasing an additional 483,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,385 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,125,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,227,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,364,000 after buying an additional 289,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,393,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,990,000 after buying an additional 1,383,244 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.