Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $64.06 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1,679.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285,111 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $64,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $563,759,000 after buying an additional 306,641 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 323,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after buying an additional 98,758 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

