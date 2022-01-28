Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $69.76 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 622,569 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Pentair were worth $69,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 2,106.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Mizuho began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.