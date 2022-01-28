Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 5,304 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,411,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Genpact were worth $67,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,851 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,950,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,077,000 after acquiring an additional 909,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,952,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

