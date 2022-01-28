Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.11

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.11 and last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 3250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.

Several research firms recently commented on APAM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

