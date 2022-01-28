Arweave (AR) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $32.23 or 0.00085404 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $24.53 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00018199 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000241 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

