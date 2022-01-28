ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,068 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 0.8% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $99,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,121,000 after buying an additional 789,563 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ASML by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after buying an additional 613,279 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 88,471.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in ASML by 3,121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $631.65. The company had a trading volume of 30,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,275. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $501.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $764.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $786.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $850.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

