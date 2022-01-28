Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,919,000 after buying an additional 498,758 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,076 shares of company stock worth $6,896,584. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

Shares of ZTS opened at $187.66 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

