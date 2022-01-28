Assetmark Inc. Has $12.21 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 58,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05.

