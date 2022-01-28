Assetmark Inc. Has $22.81 Million Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 592,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $22,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $34.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

