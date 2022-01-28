Assetmark Inc. Purchases 53,892 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,892 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $13,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TKR opened at $66.39 on Friday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $62.96 and a one year high of $92.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.