Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,048 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $18,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on YUMC. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Yum China stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.