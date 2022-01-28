Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABF. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.75) to GBX 2,470 ($33.32) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.08) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.43) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,594 ($35.00).

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,966 ($26.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,719 ($23.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.73). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,993.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,982.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a GBX 34.30 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.76), for a total transaction of £456,193.73 ($615,479.94). Also, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.22), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,078,288.83).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

