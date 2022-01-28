Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.88 ($1.13).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.17) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 79 ($1.07) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of AGR traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 66.65 ($0.90). 12,368,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,719,005. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 66.09 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.09). The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 13.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In related news, insider Sam Barrell purchased 29,411 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.48 ($26,982.57). Insiders acquired a total of 29,716 shares of company stock worth $2,020,907 in the last 90 days.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

