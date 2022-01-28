Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Receives GBX 83.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.88 ($1.13).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGR. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.04) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

AGR stock traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 66.65 ($0.90). The stock had a trading volume of 12,368,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,005. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 66.09 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.60 ($1.09).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

In other Assura news, insider Sam Barrell acquired 29,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £19,999.48 ($26,982.57). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,716 shares of company stock worth $2,020,907.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

