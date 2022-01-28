Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.