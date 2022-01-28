Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 480 ($6.48) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.08) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.08) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.07) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.07) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 486 ($6.56).

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

LON:ATYM opened at GBX 411 ($5.55) on Thursday. Atalaya Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 264 ($3.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 435.46 ($5.88). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £568.15 million and a PE ratio of 5.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 412.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 360.90.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.48), for a total value of £24,360 ($32,865.62).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.