Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Down 64.7% in January

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ATCMF opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. Atico Mining has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

