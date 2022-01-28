Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) PT Raised to $45.50 at Stephens

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stephens from $44.00 to $45.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,769,000 after purchasing an additional 209,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,145,000 after acquiring an additional 160,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,102,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,481,000 after acquiring an additional 209,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.