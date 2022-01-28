Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $375.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.90.

TEAM stock traded up $33.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.15. The stock had a trading volume of 191,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,915. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.55, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.75.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,834,000 after acquiring an additional 103,598 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

