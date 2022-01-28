Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $664.56 million.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $290.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of -67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Atlassian from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $427.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

