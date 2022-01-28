AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

