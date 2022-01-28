Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.79) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AUTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 598 ($8.07) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.77) to GBX 745 ($10.05) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($11.00) to GBX 860 ($11.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 705.33 ($9.52).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 644.60 ($8.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 715.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 661.20. The company has a market cap of £6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 31.95. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 538 ($7.26) and a one year high of GBX 751.40 ($10.14).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

