Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATHM. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. Autohome has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $140.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autohome will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Autohome by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,008,000 after buying an additional 1,735,612 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Autohome by 93.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,286,000 after buying an additional 1,547,334 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Autohome by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,276,000 after buying an additional 1,245,872 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autohome by 38.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,723,000 after buying an additional 1,177,416 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Autohome by 27.9% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,424,000 after buying an additional 987,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

