Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Robert W. Baird

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $196.42 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $164.24 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.53. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after acquiring an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,814,000 after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,688,000 after acquiring an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

