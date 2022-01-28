Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY22 guidance to $6.74-6.86 EPS.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $199.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $164.24 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.49. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Cowen dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

