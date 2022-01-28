Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 49,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,840,462 shares.The stock last traded at $200.27 and had previously closed at $216.88.

The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after purchasing an additional 95,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

