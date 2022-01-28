Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APR.UN. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.68.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$14.28 on Thursday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$10.56 and a 1-year high of C$15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$557.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.28.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

