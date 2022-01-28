Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.32. Avantor posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $34.74 on Friday. Avantor has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avantor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,756,000 after buying an additional 1,164,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after purchasing an additional 496,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after purchasing an additional 117,325 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

