AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.29

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 8.29 and last traded at 8.32, with a volume of 4591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 8.80.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 25.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average is 15.83.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The firm had revenue of 65.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 61.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

