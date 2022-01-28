Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 263.5% from the December 31st total of 789,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGR. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Avinger in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avinger by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 820,377 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avinger by 122.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. Avinger has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.67.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 109.27% and a negative net margin of 162.98%. The business had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

