Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,175,000 after purchasing an additional 124,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,244 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 95.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,010 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLIO stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.06. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.