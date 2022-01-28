Aviva PLC Buys 46,388 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,388 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 31.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

