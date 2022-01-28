Aviva PLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,616,000 after purchasing an additional 380,020 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,497,000 after purchasing an additional 290,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,646,000 after purchasing an additional 109,145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GDDY opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average is $74.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,867 shares of company stock worth $2,717,702. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

