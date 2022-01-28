Aviva PLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,011 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $11,137,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $6,149,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 70.8% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 39,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

