Aviva PLC Lowers Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,745 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $14,828,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 385,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after buying an additional 39,948 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 197.8% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $115,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $935,981.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,426 shares of company stock worth $1,359,774. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.10.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $157.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.