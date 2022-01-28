Aviva PLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,256,000 after acquiring an additional 478,066 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 100.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,858,000 after acquiring an additional 420,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 417.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,153,000 after acquiring an additional 405,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 647.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after acquiring an additional 354,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at $41,611,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB stock opened at $226.90 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $190.80 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.69.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

